JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,569 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

RFP opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

