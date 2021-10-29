JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 104.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

