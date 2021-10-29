JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.24 Million Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 568.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of REV Group worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.57.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.