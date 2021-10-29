JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Cambium Networks worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $757.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

