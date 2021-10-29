JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $44.54 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

