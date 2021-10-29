JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 84.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

