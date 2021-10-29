JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.44 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 250.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of CarParts.com worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $17,021,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.20 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of -253.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

