JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Capstead Mortgage worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

