JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.