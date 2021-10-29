JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 7,294.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 466,285 shares in the last quarter.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

