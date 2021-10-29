JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUSA opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

