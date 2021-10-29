JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 170,170 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 1,653.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Patria Investments worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Patria Investments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 68,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $891.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.13.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.