JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,136 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $147.47 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

