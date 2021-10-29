JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,611 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Thermon Group worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THR opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.96 million, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

