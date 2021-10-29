JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 331.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Yext worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

