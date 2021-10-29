JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

