JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

