JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,285 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $96.33 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

