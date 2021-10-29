JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,778 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $134,294.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,416,792 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

