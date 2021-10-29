JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,371 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of First Community Bankshares worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.55 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $545.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

