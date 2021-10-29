JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,751,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $171.95 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

