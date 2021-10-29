JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after buying an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.