JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $152.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $153.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.