JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $131.76

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.76 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.71). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), with a volume of 688,793 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

