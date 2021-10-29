JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $49.98. 35,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,655,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000.

