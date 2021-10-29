JulSwap Trading Up 15.1% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $1.30 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,183,010 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

