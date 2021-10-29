Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5,176.46

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,176.46 ($67.63) and last traded at GBX 5,213 ($68.11), with a volume of 25855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,331 ($69.65).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,534.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

