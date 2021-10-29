Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Up 2.5%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 35,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,354,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $495.51 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

