Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Up 2.5%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 35,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,354,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $495.51 million during the quarter.

About Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

