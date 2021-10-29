JUST (JST) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $178.68 million and approximately $349.99 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

