Kadena Price Up 86% Over Last 7 Days (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00011543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $20.63 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,211,301 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

