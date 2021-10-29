Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $255.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

