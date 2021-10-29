Kangal (KANGAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $407,882.00

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $407,882.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kangal has traded 151.5% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kangal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kangal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

