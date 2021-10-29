KARMA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $185.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 33% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $68.04 million and approximately $185.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001532 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005582 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00046813 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

