Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.60. 114,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 125,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.