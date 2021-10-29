Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $513.51 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00009019 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $513.51 million and $109.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.80 or 0.00430117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 149,053,337 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.