Kellogg to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,631. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.