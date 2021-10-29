Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $24,090.54 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00045183 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

