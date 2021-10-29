Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $7.08 on Friday, hitting $63.48. 1,155,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Kemper alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.