Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,985 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Materion worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.79 on Friday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.