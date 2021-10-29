Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70,558 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of American Vanguard worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $6,994,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 153.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AVD opened at $15.48 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

