Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Capstar Financial worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

