Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

