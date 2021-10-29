Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American Woodmark worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

AMWD opened at $69.09 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

