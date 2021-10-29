Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $628.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

