Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4,247.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 15.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -223.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

