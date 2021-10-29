Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Air Transport Services Group worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

