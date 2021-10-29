Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of Drive Shack worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 28.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,254 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 115.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 695,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Drive Shack by 1,650.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,299 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.57 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

