Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

