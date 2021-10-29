Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.24 Million in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 436,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $62.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.