Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,282 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 159,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.04 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $495.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.